Lehi, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - December 21, 2022) - Hedgehog Investments Holdings (Hedgehog Investments), a private equity firm co-founded by Matt Bates and Josh Bishop, has announced that in 2022, through its network, it secured over $25MM in funding for companies in diverse markets ranging from fintech to healthcare. Hedgehog Investments reveals that it generated an average annual return of 19% for its clients.





Hedgehog Investments

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/149136_382a5e0214c68972_001full.jpg

"We owe our 2022 success to our process, which allows investors to lend their money to business owners who are rebuilding their credit, restructuring debt, and growing their companies," says Bates. "In 2022, the demand for corporate capital was high because of the economic fallout from the pandemic and global recession. These recessive market conditions meant that companies looked to borrow more money, which contributed to Hedgehog Investments' success."

Bishop states that in 2023, Hedgehog Investments and its partners will aim to surpass the company's record funding for corporations and businesses. "After the significant growth of our fund this past year, we are excited about our plans to scale up our secure, insured investment vehicles for our clients by increasing available capital for business owners," he says. "In today's inflationary market, our alternative investment process can provide retirees and investors with new options for their portfolios and help leaders to rebuild their businesses."

About Hedgehog Investments Holdings

Hedgehog Investments and its co-founders have more than 25 years of experience with corporate credit building, small business capital, and public and private acquisitions and investments. Hedgehog Investments and its staff believe that financial partnerships should involve strong relationships and genuine trust.

For more information on Hedgehog Investments, please visit its website or contact it at:

Josh Bishop, Hedgehog Investments

Invest@hedgehoginvestments.com

(480) 204-8446

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149136