TOKYO and BANGKOK, Dec 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Opn, the global one-stop payment solutions provider, and JCB International Co., Ltd., the international subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international credit card brand announced that they partnered to add JCB's acquiring and processing Capabilities to Opn's payments offering in Thailand. This collaboration enables Opn to further streamline payments for its merchants while also expanding its product offering beyond merchant services into the acquiring-as-a-service vertical.Merchants currently processing payments through Opn Payments will benefit from enhanced service stability and a more efficient and streamlined operations workflow. Opn is now able to provide acquiring and payment processing services to businesses of all sizes, including licensed financial institutions and other payment service providers (PSPs) looking to enter the Thai market.Acquiring licenses are granted by JCB to large payments companies that offer services that cover all aspects of payment acceptance processing, including but not limited to risk underwriting, credit management and payment collection. The development underscores Opn's commitment to making payments seamless and borderless for both people and businesses.The strategic partnership also aims to harness synergies between Opn and JCB and includes the establishment of card issuing solutions by utilizing competitive and advanced fintech technology.In celebration of this milestone, Opn and JCB have partnered with fashion and lifestyle brands to launch co-promotional campaigns that will run between December 2022 and February 2023.