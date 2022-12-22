Regulatory News:

CARMAT (FR0010907956, ALCAR) (Paris:ALCAR), designer and developer of the world's most advanced total artificial heart, aiming to provide a therapeutic alternative for people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, today announced the co-option of Alexandre Conroy to the Company's Board of Directors in place of Jean-Pierre Garnier, the outgoing Chairman of the Board who is standing down for personal reasons, for the remaining duration of the latter's term of office, and his appointment as Chairman of the Board.

A graduate of HEC business school in Paris, Alexandre Conroy (59) started out in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. He then spent most of his career at Becton Dickinson Co (NYSE), a group specializing in medical devices, diagnostics and life sciences. During his 31 years with that company, he was notably President of the Pharmaceutical Systems unit, President for the Americas and EMEA regions and President of the Medication Delivery Solutions unit, in growth, turnaround and acquisition integration contexts. From 2019 to 2022, Alexandre Conroy led the group's global industrial operations within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts on supply chains.

Alexandre Conroy has been a member of the Executive Committee and a Corporate Officer at Becton Dickinson Co. His career has also led him to live in Argentina, the United States and Europe.

Jean-Pierre Garnier, the outgoing Chairman of CARMAT's Board of Directors, said: "I have been delighted to contribute to CARMAT's development over the last four years, and in particular to successfully reach the commercialization stage for Aeson. The Board of Directors is eagerly looking forward to continuing its ramping up under the chairmanship of Mr. Alexandre Conroy. Alexandre possesses all the necessary skills to successfully steer, alongside Stéphane Piat, the Company's industrial and commercial development. This highly experienced duo has all the qualities required to make CARMAT a medical device champion in the field of heart failure

Stéphane Piat, Chief Executive Officer of CARMAT, added: "I would like to wholeheartedly thank Jean-Pierre Garnier for his support during these crucial years for CARMAT. I am also very pleased to now be able to team up with Mr. Alexandre Conroy. We will be able to rely on his exceptional experience in the health industry to ensure the development of our innovative therapy

Alexandre Conroy, CARMAT's new Chairman of the Board of Directors, concluded: "I have spent my entire career in the medical technologies industry, and the Aeson heart represents what can be described as a genuine groundbreaking innovation. This device has immense potential and can become a new standard in the management of heart failure. I am very pleased to be able to contribute to its development with the rest of the Board of Directors and the managerial team. I have no doubt that, surrounded by such talented teams, we will be able to make the most of Aeson's medical potential for the benefit of patients, and make CARMAT a success story in the French medical industry

About CARMAT

CARMAT is a French MedTech that designs, manufactures and markets the Aeson artificial heart. The Company's ambition is to make Aeson the first alternative to a heart transplant, and thus provide a therapeutic solution to people suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure, who are facing a well-known shortfall in available human grafts. The world's first physiological artificial heart that is highly hemocompatible, pulsatile and self-regulated, Aeson could save, every year, the lives of thousands of patients waiting for a heart transplant. The device offers patients quality of life and mobility thanks to its ergonomic and portable external power supply system that is continuously connected to the implanted prosthesis. Aeson is commercially available as a bridge to transplant in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. Aeson is also currently being assessed within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) in the United States. Founded in 2008, CARMAT is based in the Paris region, with its head offices located in Vélizy-Villacoublay and its production site in Bois-d'Arcy. The Company can rely on the talent and expertise of a multidisciplinary team of more than 200 highly specialized people. CARMAT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (Ticker: ALCAR ISIN code: FR0010907956).

For more information, please go to www.carmatsa.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Name: CARMAT

ISIN code: FR0010907956

Ticker: ALCAR

Disclaimer

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to, shares in CARMAT (the "Company") in any country. This press release may contain forwardlooking statements that relate to the Company's objectives and prospects. Such forwardlooking statements are based solely on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management and involve risk and uncertainties including, without limitation, the Company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the rate of development of CARMAT's production and sales, the pace and results of ongoing and future clinical trials, new products or technological developments introduced by competitors, changes in regulations and risks associated with growth management. The Company's objectives as mentioned in this press release may not be achieved for any of these reasons or due to other risks and uncertainties.

The significant and specific risks pertaining to the Company are those described in the Universal Registration Document ("Document d'Enregistrement Universel") filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF, the French stock market authorities) under number D. 22-0332. Readers and investors' attention is, however, drawn to the fact that other risks, unknown or not deemed to be significant or specific, may or could exist.

Aeson is an active implantable medical device commercially available in the European Union and other countries that recognize CE marking. The Aeson total artificial heart is intended to replace the ventricles of the native heart and is indicated as a bridge to transplant in patients suffering from end-stage biventricular heart failure (INTERMACS classes 1-4) who are not amenable to maximal medical therapy or a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) and are likely to undergo a heart transplant within 180 days of the device being implanted. The decision to implant and the surgical procedure must be carried out by healthcare professionals trained by the manufacturer. The documentation (clinician manual, patient manual and alarm booklet) should be read carefully to understand the characteristics of Aeson and information necessary for patient selection and the proper use of Aeson (contraindications, precautions, side effects). In the United States, Aeson is currently exclusively available within the framework of an Early Feasibility Study authorized by the Food Drug Administration (FDA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005518/en/

Contacts:

CARMAT

Stéphane Piat

Chief Executive Officer



Pascale d'Arbonneau

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +33 1 39 45 64 50

contact@carmatsas.com



Alize RP

Press Relations

Caroline Carmagnol

Tel.: +33 6 64 18 99 59

carmat@alizerp.com

NewCap

Financial Communication

& Investor Relations

Dusan Oresansky

Quentin Massé

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 92

carmat@newcap.eu

