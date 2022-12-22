Das Instrument 2JZ FR0013018041 NAVYA S.A. INH. EO-,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022The instrument 2JZ FR0013018041 NAVYA S.A. INH. EO-,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022Das Instrument W5XA GB00B8225591 CONDOR GOLD PLC LS -,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022The instrument W5XA GB00B8225591 CONDOR GOLD PLC LS -,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022Das Instrument BFP US0589341009 BANCO BBVA ARGENT.ADR/3 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022The instrument BFP US0589341009 BANCO BBVA ARGENT.ADR/3 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022Das Instrument VRQ FR0004155240 VERGNET S.A. EO 0,0005 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022The instrument VRQ FR0004155240 VERGNET S.A. EO 0,0005 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022Das Instrument 16O FR0011766229 ONCODESIGN SA EO -,08 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022The instrument 16O FR0011766229 ONCODESIGN SA EO -,08 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022Das Instrument 8W2 NO0010946593 ARGEO AS NK -,10 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022The instrument 8W2 NO0010946593 ARGEO AS NK -,10 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 22.12.2022Das Instrument 50C US0554741001 BIT MINING C.A SP.ADR 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022The instrument 50C US0554741001 BIT MINING C.A SP.ADR 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022Das Instrument 7T7 SE0014704763 SPOTLIGHT GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022The instrument 7T7 SE0014704763 SPOTLIGHT GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022Das Instrument PRHA ES0175438003 PROSEGUR NOM. EO -,06 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 22.12.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 23.12.2022The instrument PRHA ES0175438003 PROSEGUR NOM. EO -,06 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 22.12.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 23.12.2022