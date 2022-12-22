Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
WKN: A3C36T ISIN: SE0016828511 Ticker-Symbol: TH9 
4,5774,60010:30
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2022 | 09:10
149 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Embracer Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, December 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
the shares of Embracer Group (ticker name EMBRAC B) commences today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the gaming and
entertainment sector and is the 76th company to be admitted to trading on
Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. Embracer Group is the largest company ever to
transfer from First North to the Main Market in Stockholm and the 12th company
to transfer in 2022. 

Embracer Group is a global gaming and entertainment group of creative and
entrepreneurial businesses in PC, console, mobile and board games and other
related media with over 850 owned or controlled trademarks. Product development
takes place through several game development studios as well as through
contracted developers on the global market. 

"The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks an important milestone for the company
and is a direct result of the dedication and creativity of our people.
Together, we have built a unique ecosystem of gaming and entertainment
businesses, and we are now one of the largest providers of PC/Console content
in the industry. With over 850 IP rights, 132 studios, close to 10,000
developers and more than 200 games in development, we are well positioned to
capitalize on the strong underlying long-term market trends and the significant
collective value we have built in recent years." says Lars Wingefors, Founder
and CEO Embracer Group. 

"It feels fantastic to end our listings year with the largest transfer we have
ever made from First North to the Main market. The fact that this is the 12th
transfer we have made from First North to our Main Market in 2022 really shows
that Nasdaq Stockholm is one of the most attractive marketplaces in Europe.
Embracer have been on an impressive journey since they joined the Nasdaq family
and we look forward to following Embracer's continued growth journey on our
Main Market." said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
