Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Embracer Group to the Main Market

Stockholm, December 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Embracer Group (ticker name EMBRAC B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the gaming and entertainment sector and is the 76th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. Embracer Group is the largest company ever to transfer from First North to the Main Market in Stockholm and the 12th company to transfer in 2022. Embracer Group is a global gaming and entertainment group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC, console, mobile and board games and other related media with over 850 owned or controlled trademarks. Product development takes place through several game development studios as well as through contracted developers on the global market. "The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm marks an important milestone for the company and is a direct result of the dedication and creativity of our people. Together, we have built a unique ecosystem of gaming and entertainment businesses, and we are now one of the largest providers of PC/Console content in the industry. With over 850 IP rights, 132 studios, close to 10,000 developers and more than 200 games in development, we are well positioned to capitalize on the strong underlying long-term market trends and the significant collective value we have built in recent years." says Lars Wingefors, Founder and CEO Embracer Group. "It feels fantastic to end our listings year with the largest transfer we have ever made from First North to the Main market. The fact that this is the 12th transfer we have made from First North to our Main Market in 2022 really shows that Nasdaq Stockholm is one of the most attractive marketplaces in Europe. Embracer have been on an impressive journey since they joined the Nasdaq family and we look forward to following Embracer's continued growth journey on our Main Market." said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Erik Gruvfors +46 73 449 78 12 erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com