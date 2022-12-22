NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in XXL due to subsequent offering (294/22)

The following information is based on a press release from XXL ASA (XXL) published on December 22, 2022. The Board of XXL has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for January 17, 2023 approves a subsequent offering of up to 27 027 027 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price is NOK 3.70 per share. The Ex-date is today, December 22, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). The option and forward/future contracts in XXL are suspended for trading on December 22, 2022. For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109244