Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Das große Finale zum Jahresende!? Gleich zwei heiße Eisen im Feuer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 Ticker-Symbol: FKM 
Tradegate
22.12.22
09:24 Uhr
70,85 Euro
+0,85
+1,21 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,9071,0010:12
70,9071,0010:12
PR Newswire
22.12.2022 | 09:18
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker ASA: Approval of Listing Prospectus

LYSAKER, Norway, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has on 21 December 2022, approved the prospectus of Aker ASA (the "Company") in connection with the listing of the Company's bonds with ISIN NO 0012708819, NO 0012708801, NO 0012755810, and NO 0012759028 on Oslo Børs.

The prospectus will be available on the company's website: www.akerasa.com/investorer/treasury/debt

Media Contact:
Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
Email: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor Contact:
Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
Email: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-approval-of-listing-prospectus-301708899.html

AKER ASA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.