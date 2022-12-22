Aker ASA: Approval of Listing Prospectus

LYSAKER, Norway, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Norwegian: Finanstilsynet) has on 21 December 2022, approved the prospectus of Aker ASA (the "Company") in connection with the listing of the Company's bonds with ISIN NO 0012708819, NO 0012708801, NO 0012755810, and NO 0012759028 on Oslo Børs.

The prospectus will be available on the company's website: www.akerasa.com/investorer/treasury/debt

