Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
WKN: A2QK73 ISIN: SE0015242896 Ticker-Symbol: 3JE 
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2022 | 09:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB is removed (689/22)

On November 24, 2022, the shares in Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB
(the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory
public offer from Aneo Renewables Holding AS to the other shareholders of the
Company. 

Yesterday, December 21, 2022, Aneo Renewables Holding AS disclosed a press
release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observations status for the shares in Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International
AB (BIOGAS, ISIN code SE0015242896, order book ID 211324). 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
