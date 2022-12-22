Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB is removed (689/22)

On November 24, 2022, the shares in Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public offer from Aneo Renewables Holding AS to the other shareholders of the Company. Yesterday, December 21, 2022, Aneo Renewables Holding AS disclosed a press release with information on the outcome of the mandatory public offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observations status for the shares in Scandinavian Biogas Fuels International AB (BIOGAS, ISIN code SE0015242896, order book ID 211324). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB