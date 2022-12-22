Longi said it has achieved a 26.56% efficiency rating for a gallium-doped, p-type heterojunction (HJT) solar cell and a 26.09% efficiency rating for an indium-free HJT cell, both based on M6 wafers. Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH) has confirmed the results.Longi has revealed that it has achieved power conversion efficiencies in mass production of 26.56% for a gallium-doped p-type HJT solar cell and 26.09% for an indium-free HJT cell, both based on M6 full-size monocrystalline silicon wafers. The results have been confirmed by ISFH. "Addressing the long-term pain ...

