The "Europe Electric Cordless Lawn and Garden Tools Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Product (Lawn Mowers, Trimmers and Edgers, Chainsaws), by Battery Type, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe electric cordless lawn and garden tools market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.5 billion by 2030

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2030. The rapid increase in lawn and garden redevelopment activities from the residential sector and commercial sector is increasing demand for trimmers and edgers and chainsaws for yard improvement which is a major factor expected to drive the market.

According to European Golf Association (EGA) report as of 2021 there are 8,914 golf courses in Europe and over 10 million golfers participate in the sports event. Golf course owners are focused on delivering better courses that call for tools such as trimmers, leaf blowers, and grass shears. Thus, increasing garden redevelopment activities from the residential sector and growing golf sports activities in the region are factors anticipated to augment market growth.

Also, government and public places such as gardens, parks, and sports stadiums need constant maintenance to provide aesthetic appeal. Likewise, busy professionals and aging households opt for lawn and garden maintenance services. Thus, increasing demand for landscaping services from the government and residential sector are factors expected to spur the demand for cordless lawn and garden tools over the forecast period.

Moreover, consumers' approach towards engaging themselves in repairing, maintenance, and remodeling activities of the residential backyard is expected to increase demand for garden tools. Also, the availability of advanced products, the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 encouraged DIY activities among consumers, and introduction of new products from major players are factors expected to support market growth. For instance, Honda, a manufacturer of outdoor equipment announced the launch of the Honda Izy HRG 416 XB. The newly launched product is equipped with 4Ah of 6Ah Li-ion batteries making it lighter compared to other products.

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak significantly impacted the growth of the target market in 2020, majorly due to the strict lockdown imposed by the government and the shutdown of manufacturing facilities.

In 2021, the reopening of production facilities and increasing consumer spending on lawn activities showed promising growth in the market. However, in 2022 and 2023 the market is expected to witness noticeable growth due to player's approach toward enhancing the customer base.

Europe Electric Cordless Lawn And Garden Tools Market Report Highlights

The lawnmowers segment dominated the market with 36.31% share in 2021 and is expected to continue leading the market with increasing demand from the residential and commercial sectors for garden maintenance tools that have less noise and low maintenance.

The Lithium-ion segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.6% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to major players' inclination towards adopting Li-ion batteries in electric tools due to their benefits compared to other battery technology.

In the U.K., the market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15.6% over the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing consumers' inclination towards DIY home reconstruction activities. Also, increasing golf sports activities in the country are resulting in high adoption of lawnmowers from club owners is expected to support the target market growth.

Post pandemic COVID-19, players are focused on enhancing the business and strengthening their position by increasing the customer base through the introduction of new products. For instance, in August 2021, Husqvarna Group, an outdoor power product manufacturer announced the launch of a new product CEORA a robotic lawnmower. The launch of a new product is expected to help the company attract new customers and increase the revenue.

Competitive Landscape

The Toro Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

Deere Company

Honda Power Equipment

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd

ANDREAS STIHL AG Co. KG

Makita Corporation

Stanley Black Decker, Inc

Husqvarna Group

AriensCo

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market-Industry Snapshot, 2018-2030

Chapter 3. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market Variables, Trends Scope

3.1. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2018-2030

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint/Challenge Analysis

3.3.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4. Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping (Key Opportunities Prioritized)

3.5. Business Environment Analysis Tools

3.5.1. Industry Analysis-Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.2. PEST Analysis

3.5.3. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market Product Outlook

4.1. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market Share by Product, 2021 2030 (USD Million)

4.2. Lawn Mowers

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2.1. Turf Equipment Mowers

4.2.2.2. Others (robotic lawn mowers, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, riding lawn mowers, and tractors mowers)

4.3. Trimmers Edgers

4.4. Chainsaws

Chapter 5. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market Battery Type Outlook

5.1. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market Share by Battery Type, 2021 2030 (USD Million)

5.2. Lithium ion (Li-ion)

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Others (lead-acid and Ni-Cd batteries)

Chapter 6. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market End-use Outlook

6.1. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market Share by End-use, 2021 2030 (USD Million)

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Golf Courses

6.4. Others

Chapter 7. Europe Electric Cordless Lawn Garden Tools Market: Regional Outlook

7.1. Europe

7.1.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1.2. Market estimates and forecast by product, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1.3. Market estimates and forecast by battery type, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1.4. Market estimates and forecast by end-use, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

7.1.5. U.K.

7.1.6. Germany

7.1.7. France

7.1.8. Rest of Europe

