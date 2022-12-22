Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for 5G and cloud-native technology, announced the simultaneous rollout of their digital BSS solutions for telecom service providers across Middle East, Africa, and Europe with a combined total of over 100 million subscribers. The rollout was part of the customers' large-scale digital BSS transformation with Tecnotree Digital Suite for enterprise-B2B and consumer-B2C businesses for some of the largest operator groups like MTN, STC, Zain Group, Omantel and a Provider in Western Europe.

Tecnotree's 5G-Ready Digital suite implementation provides customers with a differentiated product and service offerings built on TMF Open API, ODA compliant Microservices driven architecture with cutting edge technologies to digitally enable our customers to create a market differentiator and provide a new age experience to the end subscribers. The program involves transforming the customers' legacy business processes, products, services, and customer experience with a consultative and advisory-led approach to provide a refreshing new-age digital experience. The full digital stack deployment includes Lead Prospect, Customer Life Cycle Management, Catalog driven Order Management, Resource Inventory Management, Loyalty Management, Service Provisioning, and Mediation, Convergent and Wholesale Billing, Business Operations Dashboard, and Call Completion systems providing end-to-end digital Customer Experience.

Tecnotree's 5G-ready digital BSS suite with AI/ML capabilities comprises a full range of business processes with a product catalogue driven customer engagement of digital journeys and microservices, that support customer lifecycle and revenue management. Tecnotree has an agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack which is cloud-native, Open Digital Architecture (ODA) compliant, and platinum certified by TM Forum for real-world Open API implementation standards.

"We are excited to announce Tecnotree's many successful go-lives across the continents. With these achievements, Tecnotree is taking important steps towards expanding to a wider global market. It demonstrates our scalability for swift deployments and the capability to deliver customer expectations. Tecnotree with its award-winning products has successfully transformed several legacy systems, meeting the rapidly changing consumer demands with innovative new offerings, preparing them for the new monetization opportunities presented by 5G and IoT," said Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation.

"We are proud to partner with global Telecom Service Providers to roll out a Differentiated Digital Experience to Business, IT, Operations, and end subscribers through a Collaborative Consultative and Business Value driven Agile delivery using our advanced Microservices Accelerator platform and automation suites to enable faster delivery and parallel launches," said Ramaseshan Subramanian, Vice President Head of Global Delivery Operations, Tecnotree. "Our multi-functional delivery teams are trained in the latest automation technologies to provide the Best-in-Class delivery in an agile customer-success driven approach and ensure zero-touch delivery across the continents."

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree is among the first companies in the world to be Platinum Certified by TM Forum Open API standards, and our agile and open-source Digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

