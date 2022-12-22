Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 
Tradegate
22.12.22
11:01 Uhr
20,710 Euro
+0,020
+0,10 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
22.12.2022 | 11:42
ASSA ABLOY: Lars Renström declines re-election

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Renström, Chairman of ASSA ABLOY's Board of Directors, has informed the Nomination Committee that he is not available for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting. Lars has been a member of the Board of Directors since 2008 and has been Chairman since 2012.

The Nomination Committee will return at a later date with a proposal for a new Chairman of the Board.

Stockholm on 22 December 2022

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Anders Mörck, Chairman of the Nomination Committee +46 706 46 52 11 Anders.Morck@latour.se

This is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.20 CET on 22 December 2022.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3689058/1753961.pdf

Press Release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lars-renstrom-declines-re-election-301708950.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
