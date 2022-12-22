PGS ASA: PGS Capital Markets Day and Q4 2022 Earnings Release

PGS will have a capital markets day in combination with the Company's Q4 2022 earnings release on Thursday January 26, 2023.

The event will take place at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3 in Oslo, and is scheduled to start at 09:00am CET. Management's concluding remarks are expected around 11:30 CET, followed by a light lunch.

There will be a live webcast of the event and a replay will be available shortly after.

A more detailed agenda, registration link and webcast links will be distributed in January.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:

Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication

Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

