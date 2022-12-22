Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
WKN: 913231 ISIN: NO0010199151 Ticker-Symbol: PGS1 
Stuttgart
22.12.22
08:03 Uhr
0,576 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
OBX
PGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
PGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2022 | 11:46
66 Leser
PGS ASA: PGS Capital Markets Day and Q4 2022 Earnings Release

PGS will have a capital markets day in combination with the Company's Q4 2022 earnings release on Thursday January 26, 2023.

The event will take place at Felix Conference Center, Bryggetorget 3 in Oslo, and is scheduled to start at 09:00am CET. Management's concluding remarks are expected around 11:30 CET, followed by a light lunch.

There will be a live webcast of the event and a replay will be available shortly after.

A more detailed agenda, registration link and webcast links will be distributed in January.

FOR DETAILS, CONTACT:
Bård Stenberg, VP IR & Corporate Communication
Mobile: +47 99 24 52 35

***
PGS ASA and its subsidiaries.

--END--


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
