



TOKYO, Dec 22, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Okuma, Futaba, Namie, and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) today entered a Carbon Neutrality Partnership Agreement.The three towns of Okuma, Futaba, and Namie are located in the Futaba District of Fukushima Prefecture. Following the partial lifting of evacuation orders due to the Great East Japan earthquake and other factors, reconstruction efforts are expected to accelerate. The hope is that focusing on carbon neutrality will improve sustainability for the region. Toyota is also implementing initiatives in collaboration with a host of partners to contribute to reconstruction in Fukushima Prefecture. It has entered into this partnership in hopes of utilizing the results of its research and development in the agricultural field to contribute to carbon neutrality and reconstruction in the three towns.In the future, the aim is also to collaborate with the Research Association of Biomass Innovation for Next Generation Automobile Fuels, which is a collaboration of six private companies, including Toyota, that is researching efficient systems for ethanol production in Okuma. One possibility under study is using crops grown on agricultural land in Okuma and Futaba as raw materials for bioethanol fuel production.Okuma, Futaba, Namie, and Toyota will continue to deepen their collaboration to drive reconstruction after the earthquake in the future. This partnership will make positive contributions to achieving carbon neutrality by reducing transportation-related CO2 emissions through low-carbon circular agriculture coupled with local consumption of local produce in terms of fertilizer and livestock feed.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.