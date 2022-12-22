Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Empir Group AB TO (198/22)

At the request of Empir Group AB, Empir Group AB equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 12-23/2022. Security name: EMPIR TO5 B ---------------------------- Short name: EMPIR TO5 B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019072554 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278698 ---------------------------- Terms: The subscription price per share of series B shall be 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the company's share of series B during the period from and including 19 February 2024 up to and including 1 March 2024, however not lower than the share's quota value and not higher than SEK 35 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share of serie B in Empir Group AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 3-4/2024 till 3-31/2024 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 3-25/2024 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB