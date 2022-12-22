San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Online Yoga School pioneer Steph Ball-Mitchell has recently joined the Forbes Business Council, the foremost growth and networking organization for successful business owners and leaders worldwide.

"We are honored to welcome Steph Ball-Mitchell into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Ball-Mitchell was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of her experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. She is the founder of the first online yoga platform with the motivation to bring yoga teacher training to marginalized populations and bridge the gap in the yoga community.

As an accepted member of the Council, Ball-Mitchell has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help her reach peak professional influence. She will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum and at members-only events. Ball-Mitchell will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share her expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, Ball-Mitchell will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

Founded by Steph Ball-Mitchell, Online Yoga School was established before the pandemic. The classes are led by certified yoga instructors, headed Ball-Mitchell, who has certified 12,000 instructors in the last decade. She has certifications in E-RYT-500, RPYT, RCYT, and YACEP.

