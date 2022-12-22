Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2022 | 12:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Empir Group AB TO (199/22)

At the request of Empir Group AB, Empir Group AB equity rights will be traded
on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 12-23/2022. 

Security name: EMPIR TO4 B 
----------------------------
Short name:   EMPIR TO4 B 
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019072521
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  278697   
----------------------------

Terms: The subscription price per share of series B shall be 70 percent of the 
     volume-weighted average price for the company's share of series B   
     during the period from and including 14 August 2023 up to and including
     25 August 2023, however not lower than the share's quota value and not 
     higher than SEK 30 per share.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share of serie B in Empir Group AB                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 9-1/2023 - 9-30/2023                          
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  9-26/2023                                
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
