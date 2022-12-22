Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Empir Group AB TO (199/22)

At the request of Empir Group AB, Empir Group AB equity rights will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 12-23/2022. Security name: EMPIR TO4 B ---------------------------- Short name: EMPIR TO4 B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019072521 ---------------------------- Orderbook ID: 278697 ---------------------------- Terms: The subscription price per share of series B shall be 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price for the company's share of series B during the period from and including 14 August 2023 up to and including 25 August 2023, however not lower than the share's quota value and not higher than SEK 30 per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share of serie B in Empir Group AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 9-1/2023 - 9-30/2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 9-26/2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB