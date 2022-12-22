Organised by IFEMA MADRID, Fitur 2023 will be held from 18 to 22 January in one of the most powerful and strategic editions showing the strength of the tourism ecosystem in the world, through the participation of companies, countries and destinations and ten major sections specialising in boosting tourism activity.

Under the new brand "Guatemala. Amazing and unstoppable" the Central American country will be a FITUR 23 Partner at one of the most important editions of the International Tourism Fairin a context marked by the acceleration of world tourism activity.

The new brand that Guatemala is presenting at FITUR 2023 encompasses the industries of tourism, economy, investment and culture for the first time and invites you to get to know the country from a Guatemalan culture viewpoint, with the essence of its typical textiles, the shell of time and the vibrant and dynamic colours of a developing society. With this Country Brand, Guatemala pays homage to the richness and traditions that characterise the country, as well as the ancestral wisdom, the historical cultural heritage and the biodiversity of its forests, volcanoes and rivers.

Guatemala is one of the most diverse countries in the world, being one of the main natural destinations that stands out for its pre-Hispanic Mayan heritage. This natural, cultural and historical heritage can be discovered in every corner of the country, making it the ideal destination for leisure holidays and business trips. The destination offers many activities, since the qualities of the territory generate a wealth for the development of tourism, where there are mountains, 37 official volcanoes, rivers, lakes and lagoons that are the perfect setting for adventure and nature activities, surrounded by communities that enrich the trips by showing their culture.

Among the destinations that Guatemala will present at FITUR 2023 is the most cosmopolitan city in Central America, Guatemala City; in addition, Antigua Guatemala, the main icon of the Hispanic colonial heritage and declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO; Petén, the perfect destination for discovering the Mayan World; Altiplano, the region where the living Mayan culture can be appreciated through its people, traditions and customs; Izabal, a Caribbean full of Garifuna culture, extraordinary gastronomy and music; Las Verapaces, noted for its great natural wealth or Pacific, which offers volcanic sand beaches perfect for surfing.

