SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Signs Five Additional Distributors, Gains Access to 52,000 Potential Users

29 Alcohol Detection Sales Professionals Now Selling SOBRcheck to 525 Established Customers

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe or the Company), providers of industry-leading alcohol screening solutions, today announced that it has signed five additional distributors, bringing its total representation to nine distributors and 29 U.S. sales professionals. These distributors have successfully sold alcohol detection products to a combined 525 established customers, and each distributor has demonstrated their commitment to SOBRsafe through the purchase of multiple SOBRcheck devices. All nine distributors are fully trained, certified and are actively selling the technology to a network comprised of approximately 52,000 potential users.

The Benefits of a Distributor Model to SOBRsafe

As SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini explained, "Distributors have secure, trust-based relationships with their customers - all of whom are sophisticated alcohol detection buyers in pursuit of advanced solutions. Our distributors are selling SOBRcheck to early adopters and innovators, accelerating our market penetration at no fixed cost to SOBRsafe. In addition, the sales cycle for distributors can be significantly shorter, as the SOBRcheck solution is simply replacing antiquated technology in ongoing, budgeted daily functions."

A New Era of Alcohol Safety and Support

SOBRsafe's advanced safety management technology SOBRcheck hygienically detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through the pores of a fingertip - no breath, blood or urine sample is required, just the touch of a finger. SOBRcheck was recently awarded the Occupational Health & Safety 2022 New Product of the Year - Safety Monitoring Devices, and has received the Child Safety Network Safe Family Seal of Approval.

About SOBRsafe

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration.

A preventative solution in historically reactive industries, it is being deployed for commercial fleets, workplaces, alcohol rehabilitation and probation management; other intended applications include airlines and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor or a driver from receiving the keys to a truck, bus or rideshare vehicle. An offender is immediately flagged, and an administrator is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

IR: investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Sales: michael.watson@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will, "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732843/SOBRsafe-Signs-Five-Additional-Distributors-Gains-Access-to-52000-Potential-Users