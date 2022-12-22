Anzeige
TripGift: BucketlistGift Launches Curated Sports, VIP Events and Wonders of the World Experience Gift Cards

Available through the 68 currency TripGift distribution network from January 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2022.

A recent bucket list items survey by One Poll discovered 45% of respondents would spend between $1,000 and $5,000 to experience something on their bucket list, while 64% of respondents stated they take their bucket lists more seriously than New Year's resolutions. Typically bucket list items tend to take place while traveling.

Cary George, CEO of TripGift, added, "Everyone dreams about ticking off their bucket list experiences and we are excited to help make it happen! Demand for extraordinary experiences is at an all-time high, especially after great events like the World Cup. Incredible moments help galvanise your spirit and renew your soul. We are ecstatic to launch this meaningful and memorable brand capability with our best-in-class team and unique global digital distribution network, to help everyone celebrate the extraordinary and amazing."

The premium product gift card and marketplace will offer wonders of the world experiences, tailored safari trips, bucket list cities, curated concerts, epicurean experiences and VIP sporting and cultural events.

About TripGift

The international multi-award winning TripGift is a first-of-its-kind multi-currency travel 'anywhere' retail digital gift card and online global travel booking marketplace platform, via its eight 'hero brand' gift cards which consist of AirlineGift, BucketlistGift, HotelsGift, eLearnGift, FlystayGift, RentacarGift, TripGiftand ToursGiftwith over 1.5 million online bookable travel experience products, including all major airlines, hotels, car rentals and extraordinary local and global bucket list experiences, and iconic VIP sporting and music events to redeem within its unique business ecosystem.

TripGift B2B services

TripGift B2B services, a proprietary gift card processor with API fulfillment, operates and co-creates value in partnership with many of the world's largest global digital branded currency distribution partners and corporate companies in over 180 countries, with its industry-first, security-minded 68 currency travel and experience 'anywhere' retail digital gift cards, ideal for travel rewards, loyalty rewards, incentives, rebates, gifting and prizes.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.tripgift.com/b2b-bulk-custom-orders.aspx

Contact Information:
Tiffanie Liu
Head, WW Partnerships & Distribution
pr@tripgift.com

Related Images






Image 1: BucketlistGift Gift card


Experience amazing with BucketlistGift gift cards. Visit http://bucketlistgift.com



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • BucketlistGift Gift card (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b24170b8-aef0-45a9-9b6c-cfb0dbb8d03e)

