Firma Holdings Corp. Acquires Fintech Brokerage Firm Pure North Markets Limited

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / (OTC PINK:FRMA) Pure North Markets Limited (www.purenorthmarkets.com) is a Mauritius regulated award-winning, new-age Fintech brokerage firm, offering brokerage services for FX, commodities, stocks, indices and crypto derivatives. Founded in 2021, Pure North Markets Limited has its roots in Asia, Middle East and African regions and has recently entered the South American and Southeast Asian markets. Pure North Markets Limited offers high-quality services and comprehensive support to its clients and partners by incorporating new technologies to create an optimal trading experience. With presence in UAE, Cyprus & Mauritius, the company's mission is to become an industry leader by offering optimal trading conditions to investors and traders using its state-of-the-art AI/ML based trading technology.

Robbie Vee, CEO of Pure North Markets Limited said, "Pure North group has been keeping pace with the constantly evolving financial markets and making strategic connections to remain competitive. The acquisition of Pure North by FIRMA will accelerate our efforts to become a leading provider of financial assets in the global market. Our trading conditions, educational services and trading tools have been key drivers for our growth in past years. We are extremely delighted about the acquisition of Pure North Markets Limited by FIRMA, a US listed entity, as the collaboration will fuel our growth into the future. The corporate governance and compliance experience of a public limited entity will help Pure North's expansion in the global markets in a sustainable and compliant manner. We aim to onboard 120,000 users in 2023 and will be deploying several initiatives to ensure stakeholder's value creation are achieved at every stage."

CONTACT: www.firmaholdingscorp.com and info@firmaholdingscorp.com

SOURCE: Firma Holdings Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732891/Firma-Holdings-Corp-Acquires-Fintech-Brokerage-Firm-Pure-North-Markets-Limited