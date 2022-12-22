San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Direct Communication Solutions, Inc. (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) (FSE: 7QU) a leading provider of information technology solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, is excited to announce that Henriksen Concrete Washout Systems has selected DCS' MiFleet cloud-based SaaS (Software as a Service) platform to manage and monitor more than 275 of their concrete washout bins.

Henriksen Concrete Washout Systems was looking for a solution that would solve their real-world problem by providing visibility into the location of their high-value assets. While concrete washout bins are critical to every construction site, they do not have direct access to a power source. MiFleet created a solution using a solar-powered GPS asset tracker, which solved the direct power issue, with an easy-to-deploy solution. The asset tracker uses UScellular's reliable, wireless network to ensure the fast connection for monitoring.

"When we were initially approached by Henriksen with their requirement of a long battery life GPS tracker, quickly solved the problem with a solar-powered GPS asset tracker that does not require direct access to power," said Mike Lawless, EVP of Sales. "Concrete washout bins are required at every construction site and play a crucial role in meeting environmental standards implemented by the EPA. Managing and monitoring the location of these assets with MiFleet, will automate the process for Henriksen, and allow them to run their business efficiently and effectively with the data provided by MiFleet."

"We needed a solution to track our concrete washout bins across multiple job sites, with no access to direct power. We engaged with DCS, explained our requirements and they delivered with a solar powered GPS tracking device that solved our problem," said Brad Blackman, Chairman at Henriksen Washout Systems. "DCS solved our problem. We now have visibility into the location of our concrete washout bins, which streamlines our operations, and decreases lost revenues by reducing inefficiencies and costs of manually managing our revenue generating assets."

"The integration of the DCS MiFleet platform to support the needs of Henriksen Washout Systems is a perfect example of how bringing an integrated solution together can enable efficient monitoring of assets," said Kim Kerr, senior vice president, enterprise sales and operations for UScellular. "Our fast, reliable wireless network supports the transfer of data needed to help meet a real business need."

According to research, the Global Asset Tracking Market was valued at $17.75 Billion in 2021 and is forecasted to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.91% during the 2022 to 2027. North America is expected to account for a significant market share of the asset tracking market, owing to the high adoption rate of advanced technologies in countries across the United States and Canada. Advancements in IoT technology have enabled several end users, such as transportation and logistics, manufacturing, food and beverage, and others, to acquire economical and efficient asset tracking hardware. IoT help connect multiple processes, workforce, and assets across the business value chain into a single "integrated strategic system." Asset tracking delivers real-time data contributing to a bottom line, and IoT devices and systems make asset tracking more accurate and reliable.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7202/149184_81907b5fc43bfb67_002full.jpg

About UScellular Business

UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and plays a critical role in helping businesses of all sizes navigate the wireless ecosystem, delivering advanced technology, increased network security and reliability. To learn more about UScellular's business solutions, visit one of its retail stores or uscellular.com/business.

About Henriksen Concrete Washout Systems

Henriksen Washout Systems, headquartered in Des Moines Iowa, offers state-of-the-art concrete washout container systems for any size or type of job. With the new laws, regulations and added incentives for LEED certified projects, concrete washout containers are becoming a construction industry standard. Our concrete washout systems offer a safe, clean, and environmentally friendly alternative to old fashion worksite washout bins. Our systems provide a safe solution for managing concrete washout and helps our clients achieve project goals while protecting the environment from the associated problems with concrete washout. All our concrete washout containers exceed the requirements for the EPA NPDES permit program and SWPPP guidelines.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX"), Canadian Securities Exchange ("DCSI") and Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("7QU"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com . DCS and the DCS logo are among the trademarks of DCS in the United States. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Bill Espley, Director

billespley@gmail.com

604-630-3072

Mike Zhou, Director

mzhou@dcsbusiness.com

604-630-3072

Chris Bursey, CEO

cbursey@dcsbusiness.com

858-525-2483

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. We believe that these potential risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's dependence on third-party manufacturers, suppliers, technologies and infrastructure; risks related to intellectual property; industry risks including competition, online security, government regulation and global economic conditions; and the Company's financial position and need for additional funding, Statements in this release should be evaluated in light of these factors. These risk factors and other important factors that could affect our business and financial results are discussed in our Management's Discussion and Analysis, periodic reports and other public filings which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted with the OTC Disclosure and News Service. DCS undertakes no duty to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149184