Newest offering from VanEck's Quantitative Investment Solutions team, PIT provides exposure to commodity futures across a wide range of sub-categories

VanEck today announced the launch of the VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (CBOE: PIT), an actively managed ETF that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation and attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing primarily in exchange-traded commodity futures contracts across five major sub-sectors: energy, precious metals, industrial metals, agriculture and livestock.

PIT will be managed by David Schassler, Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative Investment Solutions at VanEck, and his team. He brings nearly 20 years of experience to this role.

In the case of PIT, David and the management team employ a strategy that considers risk and return metrics of each commodity, while targeting opportunities along the futures curve in order to maximize the expected risk-adjusted returns. The Fund offers a tax reporting advantage relative to many other commodity investments as it does not produce a K-1 tax form.

"Commodity exposure can play a valuable role in a portfolio, both from a capital appreciation standpoint and as a hedging tool against inflation, which remains at historically elevated levels," said Schassler. "We're excited to be launching PIT to offer investors and advisors an actively managed commodity strategy seeking to maximize return within a risk-controlled framework. We look forward to further educating the marketplace about this strategy and the specific role PIT's actively managed approach can play in a portfolio."

VanEck has been a pioneer in commodity investing since the firm launched the first U.S.-based gold equity strategy in 1968 and further asserted its leadership in 1994, when it was among the first to provide investors with an actively managed portfolio of diversified natural resource equities.

PIT joins a lineup of asset allocation solutions from VanEck that also includes the recently launched VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC), VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX), VanEck Muni Allocation ETF (MAAX) and VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (LFEQ).

The VanEck team provides regular updates and timely insights focused on strategic asset allocation approaches and solutions, which can be accessed here.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm's drive to identify asset classes and trends including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of November 30, 2022, VanEck managed approximately $71.5 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm's capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck's passive strategies.

Since our founding in 1955, putting our clients' interests first, in all market environments, has been at the heart of the firm's mission.

Important Disclosures

Investing involves substantial risk and high volatility, including possible loss of principal. An investor should consider the investment objective, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. To obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus, which contains this and other information, call 800.826.2333 or visit vaneck.com. Please read the prospectus and summary prospectus carefully before investing.

