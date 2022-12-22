Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AB Linas Agro Group was elected

At the General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group, ISIN code LT0000128092, held on 28 October 2022, the following persons were elected to the Company's Supervisory Board for a term of office of 4 (four) years: Arunas Bartusevicius, Carsten Højland, and Tomas Tumenas. The Supervisory Board is the new management body of Linas Agro Group.

On 15 December, the Supervisory Board held its first meeting and elected Tomas Tumenas as Chairman. Mr. Tumenas is not an independent member of the Supervisory Board.

Additional information:

Mažvydas Šileika, CFO of AB Linas Agro Group

Mob. +370 619 19 403

E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt (mailto:m.sileika@linasagro.lt)