Current advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) substantially increase driving safety. However, they are not aligned with passive safety systems such as airbags which leads to potentially fatal consequences. Veoneer, emotion3D, and AVL are addressing this problem within the smart-RCS project, developing an adaptive restraint control system that intelligently creates the link between ADAS and passive safety systems. Veoneer and emotion3D will showcase the smart Restraint Control System at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.

While many crashes are prevented by ADAS such as automatic emergency breaking (AEB), some remain unavoidable. Soon, every forward crash will be preceded by an automatic breaking event that considerably changes the body dynamics and positioning of all occupants. Passive safety systems such as airbags currently lack information on the exact body position and movement of the occupants which can lead to severe injuries.

The smart-RCS consortium develops a smart, adaptive restraint control system that provides individualized and situation-aware protection in case of an accident. A high-speed 3D camera and advanced human analysis algorithms accurately track real-time locations of each individual occupant. In addition, the system analyzes body characteristics such as height and weight. Based on this information, passive safety systems can adapt flexibly to maximize protection for each occupant individually.

Tom Herbert, Product Director at Veoneer is convinced that adaptive restraints such as smart-RCS will become the new standard: "Direct sensing with smart-RCS will provide the confidence to make more informed decisions for safety which will enable future regulations."

"As tests by ADAC show, adaptive restraints lead to more favorable crash outcomes. It is our goal to make this improved protection the new reality." adds Florian Seitner, CEO of emotion3D.

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, emotion3D will show a demonstration of the smart-RCS human analysis system which is using Veoneer's Time-of-Flight camera

The smart-RCS project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No. 971619. Learn more on the project's web site: www.smart-rcs.eu

