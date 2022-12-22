Anzeige
Anemoi International Ltd: New contract

DJ Anemoi International Ltd:

Anemoi International Ltd (AMOI) Anemoi International Ltd: 22-Dec-2022 / 14:04 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Anemoi International Ltd

Anemoi International Ltd

(Reuters: AMOI.L, Bloomberg: AMOI:LN)

("Anemoi", "AMOI" or the "Company")

The Company is pleased to announce that its subsidiary id4 AG has signed a new contract with the Fondation lemania de libre passage, a leading digital Swiss-based pension fund, extending the existing services provided plus adding new innovative services commencing January 1st 2023.

id4 AG is also in advanced stage discussions with a number of other potential new clients and will update in due course as these contracts complete in early 2023.

END 

Investor Enquiries: 
Anemoi International Ltd enquiries@anemoi-international.com

www.anemoi-international.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG0419A1057 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     AMOI 
LEI Code:   213800MIKNEVN81JIR76 
Sequence No.: 210796 
EQS News ID:  1520343 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520343&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 22, 2022 09:04 ET (14:04 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
