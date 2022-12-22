Poland's Energy Regulatory Office has awarded 486 MW of solar in its latest renewables auction, which was largely unsubscribed. It allocated 150 MW for installations smaller than 1 MW, with a lowest bid of PLN 0.24477 ($0.056)/kWh, and 336 MW for larger installations, with a lowest bid of PLN 0.23677/kWh.Poland's Energy Regulatory Office has allocated 486 MW of solar in its latest renewables auction. It only allocated 8,5 TWh out of the 34 TWh of renewables capacity up for sale, but solar accounted for 96% of the 204 winning bids. For installations smaller than 1 MW, the auction awarded 150 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...