TUI AG: Director Declaration

TUI AG (the "Company") announces that it has been informed that Ms Dr Jutta Dönges, Member of the Company's Supervisory Board, has been appointed by the local court of Düsseldorf, Germany, as member of the supervisory board of Uniper SE, Düsseldorf, Germany, which is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, on 22 December 2022.

This announcement is made in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14.

