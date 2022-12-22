Manchester, New Hampshire--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - US-based data-driven preventive school counseling platform, Academic Window, provides a unique counseling platform to assess the social, emotional, and behavioral states of school students. Through the initiative, the platform intends to help students identify and improve their strengths and skills through peer reviews and teacher feedback. The platform identifies the core problems of the students through an effective and systematic assessment mechanism. This assessment enables all the stakeholders, including students, teachers, and parents, to take the necessary steps in order to prevent drug addiction, suicidal thoughts, anxiety, bullying and more from happening.

The Academic Window has been established with the realization that the emotional intelligence of students is as important as their academic excellence. Therefore, the platform facilitates assessing the non-academic components of their lives, including their relationships, behaviors, etc. The counseling platform provided by Academic Window also allows students to review the conduct of their fellow students, which in turn helps to identify the core problems they are facing. This review and additional assessment assist parents and teachers in preventing potentially negative outcomes for students.

Academic Window uses a 360 degree evaluation and provides research-based, valid, and reliable surveys to measure students' social-emotional and behavioral states. In addition, the platform provides many detailed reports for students, teachers, counselors, and school administrators and assists them in moving from interpreting data to taking action and improving student outcomes. Personalized interventions are provided by Academic Window to help students develop their self-regulation and for teachers to be more conscious of their students' needs to be more productive in class. Academic Window also provides professional development services for districts, leaders, counselors, and teachers to inspire and equip them to act on data. In addition to training, the platform also provides certification in theoretical and practical programs.

"Our mission is to help students develop self-awareness and consciousness through our research-based assessments and analysis and become academically successful and happy in life. Schools can benefit by using our platform to improve the overall school climate and academic success," says Hassan Ugur, president of Academic Window.

About Academic Window

Academic Window is a data-driven, effective, preventive school counseling platform to improve students' personal growth and academic performance. The idea behind Academic Window was started in 1997 by then K-12 school counselor Dr. Hasan Ugur. He focused primarily on how a student can be objectively described to their parents and teachers, since most of the time, academics were reporting from their perspectives on the same student. Throughout his doctorate, he continued to focus on this idea and work on this project.He performed research and implemented applications in many different countries.

