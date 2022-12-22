Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Gives Guidance for Strong Q4 2022 Sales Followed by Rapid Revenue Growth from Multiple Large Industries in 2023

Foundations Built and Momentum Achieved in 2022 Expected to Drive Company to Significant Revenue Levels, Up-list, and Profitability in 2023: The Stage Has Been Set

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBI" or the "Company"), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, pressure-based instruments, consumables, and specialty process development and production services to the worldwide nutraceuticals, cosmetics, biotherapeutics, and food/beverage industries, among others, today offered guidance that the Company believes its Q4 2022 revenue will exceed quarterly revenue for any quarter over the past four years, and may achieve the highest quarterly revenue ever for the Company. PBI believes the foundations built and momentum achieved over the past several months will continue to accelerate, driven primarily by the recent commercial release of its revolutionary Ultra Shear Technology (UltraShear or UST) platform. The Company further believes Q1 2023 revenue will greatly exceed Q4 2022's expected strong results, and that revenues in each successive quarter will surpass the prior quarter's level. Management expects the Company to reach breakeven/profitability by the end of 2023.

Future Outlook (The Stage Has Been Set): Q4 2022 & FY 2023.

Revenue Q4 2022: PBI expects to report highest quarterly revenue in past 4 years, likely highest ever. FY 2023: each quarter expected to exceed prior quarter's revenue. UltraShear revenues expected to top $10M for 2023, beginning with over $1M in Q1 2023.

Agreements (UltraShear Toll Processing) Company ending 2022 with 4 executed agreements; very close to final execution of six or more agreements. Each agreement estimated to yield $1M or more in incremental annual revenue.

CBD Expect data releases in Q1 2023 from key opinion leaders in academia and patient treatment/advocacy, supporting PBI's UltraShear Nano-CBD as among Best-in-Class in Bioavailability globally.

THC MA and CA market focus group studies underway to demonstrate expected superior speed of onset and absorption, supporting PBI's UltraShear Nano-THC as among Best-in-Class in Bioavailability globally.

Nutraceutical Supplements Supply agreement with several multi-billion-dollar nutraceutical supplement leaders to be closed by mid-2023; strategic investment expected.

Immune Booster Discussions underway with quality-leading, top-selling suppliers seeking assistance to nanosize oil-based active ingredients to be included in new, powerful Immune Booster product…including PBI's proven capabilities in curcumin, astaxanthin, and CBD.

Cosmetics: PBI anticipates the Dr. Denese SkinScience partnership will strongly leverage data generated in 2022 studies of PBI's UltraShear processed Retinol and Lipid-Soluble Vitamin C, and from current on-going studies, to powerfully validate capabilities of UltraShear-enabled, next-generation, anti-aging serums from Dr. Denese, and will drive new achievements from her existing QVC marketing engine (with over $500M sales over 20 years), starting in Q1 2023.



How the Stage was Set: Review of FY 2022 Key Accomplishments

April: critical pivot in business focus from PCT Platform to Ultra Shear Technology Platform.

April: early access program for UltraShear nanoemulsion processing platform announced.

May: first agreement to make UltraShear-based Nano-CBD product - expected 2023 product revenues of $1M.

June: PBI partner Ohio State publishes/presents data to support UltraShear role in global $41B plant protein market.

July: second $1M+ agreement to process commercial UltraShear-based Nano-CBD products announced.

August: third agreement to process commercial Nano-CBD products. Projected FY 2023 revenues to exceed $3M.

August: PBI secures pivotal partnership with Dr. Denese SkinScience - QVC leader with $500M 20-year sales.

October: PBI and Dr. Denese announce UltraShear-enabled anti-aging and hair regrowth products for 2023 release.

December: Dr. Denese reports data on UltraShear Nano-Retinol greatly exceeds all performance expectations.

December: first commercial production of revolutionary UltraShear processed Nano-CBD product shipped and paid.

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBI, commented: "Our development of UltraShear over the past 6 years presented a pivotal, game-changing nanoemulsions technology that we believe will restate the basis of competition for a myriad of products across multiple major industries. We have assembled a strong and differentiated IP position and unique engineering and scientific expertise to unleash this opportunity, for PBI and for clients worldwide. We made the critical decision in early 2022 to pivot our business focus and resources almost entirely onto accelerating the UltraShear platform, building commercial-stage UST processing equipment, creating pivotal technology demonstrations with select partners in multiple industries, and accelerating our path to commercial traction and a revenue growth inflection."

Mr. Schumacher concluded: "Our team has navigated a very challenging path to the achievement of this pivot point, and we are proud of what we have built. The stage has been set. Initial partners have been secured and our first commercial UltraShear product has been delivered and paid. Astonishing early demonstrations of UltraShear's unique differentiation of products continue to mount up, and more partners and early marketing results are gathering already for revenue acceleration in Q1 and throughout all of 2023. We are grateful daily for the patient support of our many long-term investors, and we are excited to have them at our side as PBI enters an exciting new era of revenue growth, profitability, and a planned uplist to a national exchange in 2023."

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or PCT) hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control bio-molecular interactions safely and reproducibly (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of PCT-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, major new market opportunities have emerged in the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired, patented technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the bio-pharma contract services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBI and this press release, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Press Contacts:

Richard T. Schumacher, President & CEO (508) 230-1828 (T)

John B. Hollister, Director of Sales and Marketing (805) 908-5719 (T)

Jeffrey N. Peterson, Board Chairman (650) 703-8557(T)

SOURCE: Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733032/Pressure-BioSciences-Gives-Guidance-for-Strong-Q4-2022-Sales-Followed-by-Rapid-Revenue-Growth-from-Multiple-Large-Industries-in-2023