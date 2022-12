The bond with ISIN code SE0018715898 issued by Credit Suisse AG London Branch listed on STO Structured Products from 2022-12-19 will get new Trading code and new Long name as below: Trading code Long name CS_AIO_GLOBAL_TRYGGHET_4621 CS AIO GLOBAL TRYGGHET 4621 Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280