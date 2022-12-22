SPAN Enterprises: Form 941, 941-PR, 941-SS, and 941 Schedule R Are Available From TaxBandits For Quarter 4, 2022

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Employers that withhold federal income, social security, and Medicare taxes from their employee's wages are required to file Form 941 , Employer's Quarterly Federal Return, with the IRS by January 31, 2023.

Employers in Puerto Rico are required to file Form 941-PR . Employers from American Samoa, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands are required to file Form 941-SS .

CPEOs and 3504 Reporting Agents are required to file the aggregate Form 941 Schedule R .

Employers, tax professionals, reporting agents, and payroll providers can now begin filing for the fourth quarter with TaxBandits. TaxBandits offers a simple filing process and time-saving features for businesses of every size seeking to meet their deadline with the IRS this quarter.

TaxBandits 941 Filing Features

When e-filing Form 941 with TaxBandits, take advantage of automatic tax calculations, built-in error checks, bulk upload templates, prepaid credits, and more. There are also simple options for providing an e-signature using either an Online Signature PIN or Form 8453-EMP.

Tax professionals can lock in their best pricing options by purchasing prepaid credits. Plus, the TaxBandits Bulk Upload feature enables professionals to upload data and e-file multiple forms in bulk.

In addition to quarterly filing for the 2022 tax year, TaxBandits supports the major annual IRS/SSA tax forms that businesses and tax professionals need. This includes Forms 1099, W-2, 940, 943, 944, 945, ACA 1095, and more.

When asked about the upcoming tax season, Agie Sundaram, the CEO and Co-founder of SPAN Enterprises, the parent company of TaxBandits, responded by stating, "TaxBandits offers solutions for fourth quarter 941 filing and so much more. With TaxBandits, business owners, tax professionals, and service providers can easily meet all of their year-end IRS filing deadlines".

About TaxBandits

The 1099 and W-2 experts! TaxBandits is a SOC 2 Certified, IRS-authorized e-file provider of Form 1099-NEC , Form W-2 , Form 1095-C , 1095-B , Form 940 , Form 941 , and W-9, serving businesses, service providers, and tax professionals of every shape and size.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software tools for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes Tax990 , ACAwise , ExpressExtension , 123PayStubs , and TruckLogics .

