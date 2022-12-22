The "Sustainability Policy Proposals Affecting the Tobacco And Nicotine Sector in the EU" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this report, the analyst has identified the 11 EU initiatives we consider to be the most impactful for the sector.

In the EU the tobacco and nicotine industry is increasingly under regulatory compliance pressure with new rules that introduce obligations.

Not only will companies be required to adapt to a new framework that applies to all other industries, but industry-specific negative environmental externalities and greenwashing techniques are in the spotlight more and more.

According to our analysis, among the initiatives we are tracking, the new rules on batteries, plastics, and electronics are likely to substantially increase the regulatory burden on the sector.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Scope of this report

3 EU sustainability policy agenda

4 Overview of sustainability and the tobacco and nicotine sector

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2y8nsl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005393/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900