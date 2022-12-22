Whole Foods Market Foundations: Poverty Is Unnecessary $25,000 Fund Donors Are Creating Economic Opportunities for Low-Income Entrepreneurs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Whole Foods Market Foundations:

Suppliers of Whole Foods Market are empowering microentrepreneurs, primarily women, with economic opportunity. These generous brands fund microloans for entrepreneurs living in poverty so they can start or expand a small business, often home-based. With a small loan of around $200, a low-income entrepreneur can purchase essential needs for their small ventures, such as products for a food stand, equipment for a sewing business, or tools for a small-scale farm. ?Profits from their microbusinesses provide these entrepreneurs the opportunity to lift themselves and their families out of poverty, one loan at a time.?

Each year, we celebrate the community giving day on October 25 when Whole Foods Market shoppers raised the seed capital to launch Whole Planet Foundation's mission to alleviate global poverty. We call this anniversary Poverty is Unnecessary Day because of the words of Muhammad Yunus, founder of Grameen Bank, Noble Peace Prize Laureate, and initial advisor to Whole Planet Foundation. Brands that donate $25,000 in October to fund microcredit are recognized as members of Whole Planet Foundation's Poverty Is Unnecessary Fund. This year's generous donors include Lily's, Mary Ruth's, Natreve, Papyrus-Recycled Greetings, Stacy's, Steaz, TAZO and The Republic of Tea.

Lily's

We welcome Lily's as a new member of the Poverty is Unnecessary $25,000 Fund. Their commitment this year will help fund over 130 microloans to alleviate global poverty in the communities where Whole Foods Market sources products. Lily's support goes beyond monetary contribution as they donate product to enhance our Party With A Purpose Annual Auction and Benefit.

MaryRuth's

Woman-founded MaryRuth's joins us the year as a new $25,000 donor. They deep mission to make supplements accessible to all falls right in line with Whole Planet Foundation's mission to provide microentrepreneurs with access to microcredit.

"MaryRuth Ghiyam founded MaryRuth Organics in 2014 with her mother, Colleen. And while the company is still fairly new, it has a bigger purpose. MaryRuth's was created to help others reach their goals and achieve their dreams by being empowered to take their health and wellness into their own hands", writes the MaryRuth's Team.

Natreve

Natreve's new $25,000 Fund commitment this year will create approximately 720 opportunities for microentrepreneurs living in poverty to prosper. Since Whole Foods Market covers 100% of Whole Planet Foundation's operating expenses, 100% of funds donated will be disbursed through microfinance partners around the globe to help fund microcredit for those that need it the most in the communities where the company sources products.

"Supporting Whole Planet Foundation was a very easy decision for us. We admire the work the foundation has accomplished and aligns with our core values to provide equality, diversity as well as opportunity within the vulnerable communities. We believe in a better future for our planet, and humanity but one must take a significant leap in order to achieve these goals. We cannot accomplish such great feats without the support of Whole Planet Foundation and Whole Foods Market and their work towards a better future. We are grateful that Natreve has the opportunity to be part of such and amazing initiative. We cannot do this alone," says Roland Radu - Founder / President Natreve Wellness.

Papyrus-Recycled Paper Greetings

Papyrus-Recycled Greetings is proud of their support of Whole Planet Foundation and the work to fund microloans for entrepreneurs living in poverty. To date, Papyrus - Recycled Greetings has helped fund over 20,000 microloans and creating over 106,700 opportunities for impoverished entrepreneurs and their family members. Their involvement in multiple donor programs reflects the company's commitment to helping alleviate global poverty.

"Papyrus-Recycled Greetings believes in the power of connections that enrich lives worldwide. We are proud to give back through Whole Planet Foundation as they work to alleviate global poverty," said Sara Sadaghiani, Regional Vice President, Sales. "Our associates believe in making the world a more thoughtful and caring place and collaborating with the Whole Planet Foundation helps us extend our impact to communities everywhere.

Stacy's

In addition to supporting Whole Planet Foundation, Stacy's passion for advancing women in the workplace shines through their current Rise Project initiative, in which the brand is supporting women across the country in building their businesses through funding, mentorship, and community.

"Empowering the people and specifically female entrepreneurs within the communities we serve is a cause deeply rooted in Stacy's core values, which is why we continue to support Whole Planet Foundation's Poverty is Unnecessary Project," said Ciara Dilley, Vice President Transform Brands and Portfolio Innovation, Frito-Lay. "As we enter year six of our partnership, we look forward to furthering this incredible program's impact on global poverty alleviation."

Steaz

Steaz has been a longtime donor to Whole Planet Foundation. This year, Steaz joined Whole Planet Foundation's $25,000 Fund level to alleviate global poverty. Additionally, they increased their support by joining the $10,000 Fund level donating a portion of sales in Whole Foods Market stores to fund microloans.

"At Steaz we believe every sip makes a difference, not just by crafting our teas with health at the forefront, but also setting out to make a bigger impact in people's lives & our global community. We are proud to partner with Whole Planet Foundation as part of this mission, and it has been rewarding to see the lives changed by this microcredit program in some of the world's poorest areas" says Ronald Greene, CEO of Nova Naturals".

TAZO

TAZO is proud to have donated $50,000 during their partnership with Whole Planet Foundation, funding over 370 microloans and creating 1,980 opportunities for microentrepreneurs and their families to thrive.

"At TAZO, we are passionate about exploring and sourcing bold teas from around the world and are proud to partner with organizations like Whole Planet Foundation, who empower hardworking entrepreneurs globally," says the TAZO Team.

The Republic of Tea

Longtime $25,000 Poverty is Unnecessary Fund member, The Republic of Tea has donated over $240,000 to date to alleviate global poverty through Whole Planet Foundation. This contribution has funded over 6,290 microloans to help microentrepreneurs start or grow their small business.

"At The Republic of Tea, we embody the ancient Chinese philosophy of Tashun - the Great Harmony - when people naturally care about the world and depend on each other for the well-being of the whole. We proudly support Whole Planet Foundation to alleviate poverty through microcredit partners worldwide, especially in the communities where we source teas and herbs," says Kristina Tucker, Minister of Commerce and Enlightenment for The Republic of Tea.

Shop these Whole Foods Market brands that fund microloans in our local and global communities. We thank them for their commitment to alleviate global poverty this year and we are so proud to celebrate their support! Learn more at wholeplanetfoundation.org.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundations on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundations

Website: profiles/whole-foods-market-foundations

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundations

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/733048/Poverty-Is-Unnecessary-25000-Fund-Donors-Are-Creating-Economic-Opportunities-for-Low-Income-Entrepreneurs