NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in XXL due to subsequent offering (295/22)

The Board of XXL ASA (XXL) has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for January 17, 2023 approves a subsequent offering of up to 27 027 027 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The subscription price is NOK 3.70 per share. The Exdate is today, December 22, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options and regular forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109418