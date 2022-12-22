Anzeige
Donnerstag, 22.12.2022
WKN: A12CQT ISIN: NO0010716863 Ticker-Symbol: 2XX 
GlobeNewswire
22.12.2022 | 17:58
73 Leser
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment in XXL due to subsequent offering (295/22)

The Board of XXL ASA (XXL) has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting
(EGM) scheduled for January 17, 2023 approves a subsequent offering of up to 27
027 027 new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders. The
subscription price is NOK 3.70 per share. The Exdate is today, December 22,
2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of options
and regular forwards/futures in XXL (XXL). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1109418
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
