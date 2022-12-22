Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - De-Heer Financial, a national risk advisor and financial planning firm based in Calgary, Alberta, announced the launch of its holistic approach to financial planning.

Founder Anthony A. De-Heer, SFA. LLQP, a financial planner and entrepreneur, started De-Heer Financial in 2010 to provide clients with comprehensive legacy plans that align insurance, investments, and tax shelters. In today's market, De-Heer said, it's more important than ever to have a trusted advisor to help navigate the uncertainties and create a plan for long-term financial success.

"As a former operations manager, I understand the importance of protecting one's income and assets," De-Heer said. "That's why I founded De-Heer Financial - to provide clients with holistic financial planning that aligns insurance, investments, and tax sheltering into one transparent yet comprehensive legacy plan."

De-Heer Financial offers a range of services including insurance and investment strategies, as well as knowledge and expertise in areas such as compensation structure and shareholder plans. The company also provides clients with the tools and guidance they need to create passive income and protect against unforeseen events.

"We believe in solving the number one problem by using a holistic approach," De-Heer said. "That means knowing your ideal client, knowing the main problem, and knowing the result you deliver. With our knowledge and experience, we can help clients navigate the complexities of the financial world and create a plan that works for them."

De-Heer Financial is dedicated to providing clients with the tools and guidance they need to achieve financial success. For more information, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/anthony-de-heer-8821b0203/.

