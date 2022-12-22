Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Intellistocks, a leading stocks and portfolio company, has yet again been proved its capability by being named as one of the world's best Equity Trading Systems.









Named runner-up in the 2022 FOW International Awards, which is hosted by Global Investor Groups, the category of Best Equity Trading Systems included only the very best and highest-achieving systems worldwide.

Global Investor Groups is part of Euromoney and remains as one of the world's best and most comprehensive places to gather buy-and-sell-side activity or expertise. The company combines three market-leading publications to provide its readers with a wealth of news, analysis and data across asset management, securities finance, custody, fund services and derivatives markets.

This year, their renowned Awards categories were arranged into four categories and 29 different awards - each one rewarding excellence, and recognising only the "best and brightest innovations in the derivatives industry".

Intellistocks is proud to have been named among the best two equity trading systems in the world in their 2022 awards, alongside winners of the category.

"We have been working incredibly hard for our clients and on our equity trading system," says Nalini Jindal, co-founder of Intellistocks.

"Everyone talks about the endless opportunities and visions with stock success, but the truth is, even if you are starting with million dollar portfolios, it can be risky if you don't have the right mix of experience, skill, and technology to help you invest. Intellistocks aims to bridge that gap between wealth and expertise, and helping clients to grow their portfolio whilst also managing risks as if their money was our own."

"We work with our clients every step of the way, and always adhere to the highest ethical standards, as well as providing transparency with our services, pricing and our purposes.

"Some of our clients have portfolios of almost 10 million, and we do all that we can to ensure they have everything they need to invest and capitalize on any market cycle - including full access to 80+ years of combined expertise and multi-dimensional tools which are designed to help them invest."

Intellistocks is registered with the London Stock Exchange, in addition to having offices in Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates and India. The international investment advisory is currently operating in almost forty stock markets around the world.

"We differ slightly from traditional advisors, in that we base portfolio return expectations on risk rather than expected growth. This may seem surprising, but high risk does not always equal high reward, so we give our clients the best advice we can to help them achieve superior performance with risk that is less than proportional. With our system, the money always stays in a client's account, there is no 'lock-in', only clients can withdraw their money, and we provide on-demand reporting."

For additional information on Intellistocks, please visit the company's website at www.intellistocks.com.

