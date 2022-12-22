Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - In an effort to tackle the danger of plastic pollution on a worldwide scale, Plastiks has teamed with Rosita Beer Group, a producer of premium beers under the Rosita brand. The GreenTech pioneer, Plastiks, provides a blockchain-based platform for business sponsorship of initiatives to recover and lessen the pollution brought on by plastic items in underdeveloped nations. For tokenization of such plastic recovery operations, the use of blockchain technology offers complete transparency, monitoring, and traceability.

Today, it is challenging to envision a world without plastics. Scientists predict that by 2050, there will be more plastic in oceans than fish since humans use 20 times more compared to 50 years ago.

"By cooperating with us, Rosita is striving to make a positive 1:1 impact on the environment and going above and beyond the legal standards or the negative effects that their production methods or products might have on the environment. It is past time that we acknowledged that plastic pollution is a global catastrophe that requires enormous measures to combat, both in developed and developing nations," says Plastiks CEO Andre Vanyi-Robin.

"Plastiks' unique ecosystem and technology provide Rosita with a solution to address the plastic crisis from a global perspective and allow us to become more sustainable by being able to take immediate and verifiable actions against plastic pollution. Every bottle of beer produced will recover the equivalent of one plastic bottle from the environment. Our goal is also to increase awareness among our customers in order to become more ecologically conscious. When they buy our product, they will be able to scan a QR code to see the positive impact of their purchase in a real-time sustainability dashboard directly impacted by each time plastic is retrieved, developed by Plastiks," says Josep Perez, Rosita's CEO.

As a result of the collaboration, Rosita will pay for the removal of one plastic bottle from the environment in areas with poor infrastructure for every bottle of Rosita beer produced in 2023. Within the next year, Rosita anticipates producing 2 million beer bottles. Despite the fact that the beer is packaged in glass bottles, Rosita has taken on the task of eradicating from the environment the equal amount of plastic contained in 2 million plastic bottles thanks to their collaboration with Plastik. In a year, this will equate to the removal of 70,000 kilograms of plastic from the environment (35g per bottle x 2 million bottles).

"The funding Rosita provides us will be used to support our programs in Africa, Asia and South America in their attempts to recover plastic waste. Additionally, it would improve the level of living standards for people who depend on the collection and recycling of plastics," says Andre Vanyi-Robin, CEO of Plastiks.

Plastiks is a unique ecosystem and technology that provides a solution to help companies, organizations, and institutions address the plastic problem from a global perspective and become more sustainable, allowing them to take immediate and verifiable actions against plastic pollution. The company's focus is on tackling the crisis from a global perspective through support for such projects in developing countries like India, Kenya and Brazil. In exchange, companies in developed countries can give back to the environment, be responsible for their plastic footprint and show their commitment to sustainability.



