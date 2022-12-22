Behr-Hella Thermocontrol (BHTC), the world-market leader for climate control units and human-machine interface (HMI) systems, and Corning Incorporated, a leading supplier of automotive glass solutions, are collaborating to deliver a new, outstanding user experience for drivers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005536/en/

BHTCs innovative design approach enables a seamless, closed display surface while in off-mode to reduce distraction and enhance safety for drivers. In an autonomous driving state, the dynamic display bends outward to show more information without sacrificing driver safety. (Photo: Business Wire)

The collaboration between these two companies will allow automakers to take advantage of BHTC's HMI expertise and Corning's glass innovations to create vehicles with cutting-edge infotainment systems.

BHTC's 15" OLED display, combined with Corning's ColdFormTM Technology, allows BHTC to optically bond display and cover glass with a convex curvature, supporting a radius of 200 mm. With Corning's LivingHingeTM technology and the electromechanical integration of BHTC, displays are dynamically bendable. This innovative design creates a seamless, closed display surface while in off-mode, reducing distraction and enhancing safety for drivers. In an autonomous driving state, the dynamic display bends outward to show more information without sacrificing driver safety.

This visionary technology provides users with a rich, immersive experience that allows them to interact with their displays in a more natural way.

BHTC and Corning will showcase the technology at CES 2023 in Las Vegas (January 5-8, 2023). If you are interested in a live demo, please reach out to Alexander.Waldeyer@BHTC.com or BaileyGR@corning.com for an appointment.

About BHTC: BHTC (bhtc.com) is the world market leader in climate controls and a specialist in outstanding HMI (Human-Machine-Interface) system solutions. In addition to a first-class and comfortable climate, this also includes the intuitive and ergonomic operation of HMI systems. Success stories are created at BHTC when challenges meet creativity. The results are customer-specific solutions in the segments of control systems, climate control units, center information displays (CID), clusters, and integrated center stacks (ICS). With our global footprint in Europe, Asia, the USA, and Mexico we are always close to our customers.

About Corning Incorporated: Corning (corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 170-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221222005536/en/

Contacts:

BHTC

Alexander Waldeyer

Technical Marketing IP

Alexander.Waldeyer@BHTC.com

Corning

Gabrielle Bailey

Corporate Communications

BaileyGR@corning.com