Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - 401(K) Maneuver is pleased to announce the introduction of its personalized professional account management service (PPAM) designed to help businesses optimize their employees' retirement savings.

Introduced by Investment Adviser Representative Tom Corbett, of 401(k) Maneuver, Tom Corbett has developed this new service to address the challenges facing 401(k) participants today. Through the PPAM system, 401(K) Maneuver offers small to mid-size businesses the opportunity to provide their employees with personal, professional account management for their individual 401(k) retirement accounts.

"The evolution of 401(k) advice is long overdue," said Corbett. "At 401(K) Maneuver, we believe that Personalized Professional Account Management is the highest standard of advice an employee can receive. This fiduciary advice goes beyond auto rebalancing, target date funds, and managed accounts, which typically do not take into account an individual's risk tolerance and current economic and market conditions."

401(k) Maneuver's goal is to increase account performance over time, manage downside risk to minimize losses, and reduce fees that can harm account performance. This is achieved by professionally rebalancing 401(k) accounts every quarter based on an individual's personal risk tolerance, current economic and market conditions, and the menu of investment choices available through their employer.

"What's common is for advisory firms to use a presumed retirement date and an age and implement a one-sized fix 401k account structure. We use personalization, risk tolerance questionnaires and we rebalance every quarter depending on the market and economic conditions. We are the only firm that does that," Tom added.





401(K) Maneuver invites businesses and individual 401(k) participants to learn more about how the PPAM system can help improve retirement savings.

Visit 401(k) Maneuver or text BCJ to 401-515-3985 for your free guide.

