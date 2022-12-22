Stuart, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Legacy Senior Services is proud to unveil its new math-based retirement planning approach to help small business owners create a fully funded retirement plan.

Small business owners, contractors, real estate agents, and agencies are often faced with the difficult task of balancing their own retirement planning with the needs of their businesses and employees. Legacy Senior Services offers a unique solution that uses mathematical modeling to create a personalized retirement plan that is both effective and sustainable.

Greg Saville, the founder of Legacy Senior Services, has spent 20 years in the financial preservation space and has seen first-hand the importance of planning for the future. "Life is very unpredictable and it can change in an instant whether we want it to or not," says Saville. "The only thing we can do is have the plan to manage the 'what if's.' However, the plan should be helping you win, by planning as much as possible. It's not always about having the highest rate of return."

Saville's approach to retirement planning is centered around providing certainty and mitigating the potential risks of long-term care, during disruptive life events. He offers tax-free retirement plans for those with an adequate time horizon and can provide securities or other market-based options for employers.

"Numbers don't lie," says Saville. "All the data shows having a reliable lifetime income stream increases lifespan and happiness. Our approach differs depending on whether someone is in working years or retirement, but the end result is the same - a secure, fully funded retirement plan that allows them to live the life they want."

In addition to the math-based retirement planning approach, Legacy Senior Services also offers a variety of services for small business owners, including tax-free retirement plans for those with an adequate time horizon. The company also offers securities and other market-based options to help employers create a fully funded retirement plan.

"We believe that everyone deserves to retire with peace of mind," said Saville. "Our approach is designed to help business owners take control of their retirement planning and create a plan that works for them and their families."

