With healthcare costs on the rise, Jenings Insurance puts together strategies for businesses and individuals

Arroyo Grande, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Jenings Insurance, an Arroyo Grande, California-based insurance, and financial services firm, unveiled its program to reduce overhead and tax payments for businesses and individuals. The company's relationships with providers and knowledge of IRS rules and regulations have allowed them to save their clients millions.

"Healthcare costs are skyrocketing for business owners and sole proprietors across the county," Owner Andrew C Jenings said. "Whether it's finding a new plan and policy that can still provide for their employees or it's evaluating and adjusting current coverages to be more tax-advantageous, we work with those decision-makers and individuals to give them a plan that makes sense and gives them more money in their pocket."

Through creative healthcare solutions, Andrew and his team reduce businesses' overhead costs, while they also work to provide a financial roadmap for business owners to save on taxes. They understand that every situation is unique and needs a customized plan for them. With their expert knowledge of insurance and tax laws, the team helps business owners save money before and after retirement.

"Life is like a coin, you only get to spend it once, so spend it wisely. Having a tax plan and understanding healthcare isn't easy. We simplify the process so you're not spending money when you don't have to," Jenings added.

About Jenings Insurance

Jenings Insurance and Redwood Tax Specialists are a professional team that includes experts from across the board to offer the most comprehensive approach to cutting taxes. Each person on their team brings a unique perspective from a different part of the financial or legal industries. Learn more at taxplanman.com.

