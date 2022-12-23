Utilizing their knowledge of the tax code, Gold Leaf is helping clients save on avoidable taxes

Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 22, 2022) - Gold Leaf Financial, a national financial services firm, founded in Florida, unveiled its 4-step G.O.L.D. 3X Solution Program to reduce taxes for real estate investors and business owners to start retirement at nearly any age.

"Many people do not have an actual tax planning strategy before the tax bill comes due," said Founder Melody Wilder. "There are better ways to invest and create plans to minimize taxes. Who should decide on the primary beneficiary of your estate? Should it be the Internal Revenue Service? We like to give you the control you deserve to make that decision."

Gold Leaf Financial understands the complexity of the US tax codes, and how it can hinder financial growth. The 4-step G.O.L.D. 3X Solution incorporates the Golden rule of 'he who has the gold makes the rules. It also touches on aspects including Optimizing other people's money, Living without fear, uncertainty, and doubt as well as giving a Distinctive advantage by leveraging Gold Leaf's knowledge and their legacy partners to mitigate capital gains.

The firm caters primarily to real estate investors and business owners. Gold Leaf also implements 453 deferrals, or a proprietary ACG/SOLI strategy, that enables clients to minimize their taxes.

Melody Wilder

"The reinforcement plans have allowed us to save clients thousands of dollars," said Wilder. "We don't just use any off-the-shelf product/solution, we customize it. As our clients' lives change, so does our approach. What makes sense financially during our first meeting, may be vastly different in upcoming years. It's all about flexibility and how we can make your money work for you."

To learn more about Gold Leaf Financial or schedule a call, visit https://goldleaf-financial.com.

Media Contact:

Melody Wilder

Melody.Wilder@GoldLeaf-Financial.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149026