Nanahoshi Management, one of the activist investors in Japan and a shareholder of YAIZU SUISANKAGAKU INDUSTRY CO., LTD.(2812 JP Equity), today announced a disclosure of its campaign website "Optimize Yaizu".

https://www.optimizeyaizu.com/english

Nanahoshi Management explains the issues and upside potential through its proposed solutions on the website. It believes the website facilitates the discussion on increasing Yaizu's shareholders' value.

Topics covered:

Exceptional low valuation of YSK in a nutshell

Consideration of why YSK's value is significantly undervalued

votes in favour of the appointment of President Yamada and outcomes of institutional investors

Inefficient capital structure (equity-to-assets ratio of 88%) and capital allocation policy

Insufficient disclosure of the fraudulent labelling resulted in over 600 million yen in damages

Inadequate climate change risk analysis and other disclosures and large separate reserves

The necessity of the strategic review of the business portfolio (i.e. Marine Products segment (opm. 1-3%))

Withdrawal of Prime Market listing policy and maintaining of takeover defence measures

Inconsistency between target operating profit and target ROE in the medium-term management plan

Reconsideration of the purpose of a company and whether to be listed

About Nanahoshi Management Ltd.

Nanahoshi Management Ltd. is owned by Satoru Matsuhashi, CFA, CESGA. The company focuses on ESG (environment, social, societal and governance) issues and encourages management to maximise their shareholders' value through activist activities. For more information on About Nanahoshi Management Ltd., please visit https://nanahoshimgmt.com.

