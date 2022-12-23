Redde Northgate Plc - Completion of Share Buyback Programme

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

23 December 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Completion of Share Buyback Programme

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that it has completed its £60 million share buyback programme (the "Programme"), details of which were announced on 15 March 2022 and updated on 10 August 2022.

Pursuant to the Programme, Redde Northgate has purchased and holds in treasury 16,877,571 ordinary shares of 50p each, representing 7% of Redde Northgate's issued ordinary share capital.

Following completion of the Programme:

the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 16,877,571 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote; and

the total number of voting rights in the Company is 229,213,852.

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

