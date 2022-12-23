DJ EVRAZ plc announces results of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.USD700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024

EVRAZ plc (EVR) EVRAZ plc announces results of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.USD700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024 23-Dec-2022 / 10:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR THE CONSENT SOLICITATION MEMORANDUM.

EVRAZ plc announces results of the Consent Solicitation for its outstanding U.S.USD700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024

London, 23 December 2022 - on 15 November 2022, EVRAZ plc (the "Issuer") announced a consent solicitation in relation to the outstanding U.S.USD700,000,000 5.250 per cent. notes due 2024 issued by the Issuer (Regulation S Notes: Common Coder 184344327 / ISIN XS1843443273; Rule 144A Notes: Common Code 111730776 / ISIN US30052KAA79/ CUSIP 30052KAA7 ) (the "Notes") on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 15 November 2022 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum"). Capitalised terms used, but not defined herein, shall have the meanings given to them in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

The Appointment Extraordinary Resolution and the Amendment Extraordinary Resolution were each passed at the Adjourned Meeting of Noteholders held on 22 December 2022. Each of the Appointment and the Amendments will become effective upon execution of (i) the Deed of Appointment and (ii) the Supplemental Trust Deed, which will be separately notified to investors by the Issuer.

The Issuer extends its gratitude for the support and cooperation demonstrated by investors, which has been reflected in the successful results of the Consent Solicitation.

Questions and requests for assistance in connection with the Consent Solicitation should be directed to the Information and Tabulation Agent:

Limited liability company "Legal Capital Investor Services"

Address: 10 Krivokolenny lane, bldg. 6, Moscow 101000, Russia

Email: evraz@lcpis.ru

Phone: +7 495 122 05 17

Website: www.lcpis.ru

###

For further information:

Investor Relations

+7 495 232 1370

ir@evraz.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B71N6K86, XS1533915721, XS1843443273, Category Code: MSCH TIDM: EVR LEI Code: 5493005B7DAN39RXLK23 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 210801 EQS News ID: 1520521 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520521&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2022 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)