Freitag, 23.12.2022
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
WKN: 855526 ISIN: JP3160400002 
Tradegate
23.12.22
08:00 Uhr
62,28 Euro
-1,02
-1,61 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
PR Newswire
23.12.2022 | 09:12
BioArctic's partner Eisai publishes statement relating to article on lecanemab in Scienceinsider

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai today published a statement regarding an article on the safety of lecanemab which was posted on Scienceinsider on December 21 titled "Scientists tie third clinical trial death to experimental Alzheimer's drug". Eisai's comment can be read here.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person below, on December 23, 2022, at 08:45 a.m. CET.

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, VP Communications and IR
E-mail: oskar.bosson@bioarctic.se
Phone: +46 70 410 71 80

About the collaboration between BioArctic and Eisai

Since 2005, BioArctic has a long-term collaboration with Eisai regarding the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The most important agreements are the Development and Commercialization Agreement for the lecanemab antibody, which was signed in December 2007, and the Development and Commercialization agreement for the antibody BAN2401 back-up for Alzheimer's disease, which was signed in May 2015. In March 2014, Eisai and Biogen entered into a joint development and commercialization agreement for lecanemab. Eisai is responsible for the clinical development, application for market approval and commercialization of the products for Alzheimer's disease. BioArctic has right to commercialize lecanemab in the Nordic under certain conditions and is currently preparing for commercialization in the Nordics together with Eisai. BioArctic has no development costs for lecanemab in Alzheimer's disease and is entitled to payments in connection with regulatory filings, approvals, and sales milestones as well as royalties on global sales.

About BioArctic AB

BioArctic AB (publ) is a Swedish research-based biopharma company focusing on disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and ALS. BioArctic focuses on innovative treatments in areas with high unmet medical needs. The company was founded in 2003 based on innovative research from Uppsala University, Sweden. Collaborations with universities are of great importance to the company together with its strategically important global partner Eisai in Alzheimer disease. The project portfolio is a combination of fully funded projects run in partnership with global pharmaceutical companies and innovative in-house projects with significant market and out-licensing potential. BioArctic's Class B share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ticker: BIOA B). For more information about BioArctic, please visit www.bioarctic.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9978/3689529/1755519.pdf

BioArctic's partner Eisai publishes statement relating to article on lecanemab in Scienceinsider

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bioarctics-partner-eisai-publishes-statement-relating-to-article-on-lecanemab-in-scienceinsider-301709515.html

