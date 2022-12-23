Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPA7 ISIN: NO0010917719 Ticker-Symbol: 6TW 
Frankfurt
23.12.22
09:15 Uhr
9,140 Euro
+0,400
+4,58 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCTIC FISH HOLDING AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCTIC FISH HOLDING AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2022 | 08:06
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mowi ASA: Mowi (OSE: Mowi): Arctic Fish update: EU Commission approval

With reference to stock exchange announcement on 31 October 2022 and acquisition of 51.28% of the shares in Arctic Fish.

Mowi is pleased to announce that we have obtained approval from the EU Commission regarding the acquisition of shares in Arctic Fish. This means we can proceed with closing the transaction.

For further information, please contact:
Ivan Vindheim, CEO, + 47 958 71 310

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


ARCTIC FISH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.