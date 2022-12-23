Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Krasse News vor Weihnachten! Kreiert neue FDA-Regel Massenansturm auf dieses Unternehmen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Tradegate
23.12.22
10:56 Uhr
20,340 Euro
-0,090
-0,44 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,29020,33010:57
20,29020,32010:57
PR Newswire
23.12.2022 | 10:36
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Changes in ASSA ABLOY's Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marianne Nilsson representing Swedbank Robur Fonder, Liselott Ledin representing Alecta and Ola Peter Gjessing representing CBNY Norges Bank have announced that they are leaving ASSA ABLOY's Nomination Committee before the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Nomination Committee will now contact the shareholders that are next in turn on the shareholder list and offer them a seat on the Nomination Committee.

Stockholm23 December, 2022

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Anders Mörck,
Chairman of the Nomination Committee,
Phone: +46 706 46 52 11,
Anders.Morck@latour.se

This is information that ASSA ABLOY AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.15 CET on 23 December 2022.

About ASSA ABLOY

The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 51,000 employees and sales of SEK 95 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3689573/1755592.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/changes-in-assa-abloys-nomination-committee-301709531.html

ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.