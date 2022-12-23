Aster DM Healthcare: UK Nurses can now apply for USD $ 250,000 award till 10th January, 2023

Aster Guardians Global nursing award worth USD $250,000 has already received applications from over 200+ countries with 51,000 nurses having registered from across the globe.

has already received applications from over 200+ countries with 51,000 nurses having registered from across the globe. Calling upon Members of the British Parliament, Local Government leaders, Public and Private Healthcare Leaders, NHS , Health Authorities & Associations, and people in general to nominate a deserving nurse of their choice. The winner would be announced at a grand ceremony in London on 12 th May, 2023.

Nurses from UK can submit their nominations via www.asterguardians.com till 10 th January, 2022.

LONDON, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award, an initiative by leading integrated healthcare provider Aster DM Healthcare, to recognize the contribution of nurses to the community, has announced an extension of the deadline for nurses based and working in the UK till 10thJanuary 2023, given that London will be hosting the awards ceremony on International Nurses Day - 12th May, 2023. Applications from all countries, except UK, closed on 12th December.

Speaking on the extension, Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, said, "Given that UK will be the host country for the next edition of the prestigious award, we are giving a special opportunity only to Nurses residing and working in UK to make the most of the extended time and complete/submit their applications. We are also calling upon Members of the British Parliament, Local Government leaders, Public and Private Healthcare Leaders, NHS, Health Authorities & Associations, and people in general to nominate a deserving nurse of their choice. UK's healthcare system has a long-standing legacy and as one of the first universal healthcare systems in the world it has been respected for generations. We are keen to highlight the work that nurses from UK have been doing for the local population."

Anna Qabale Duba, the recipient of the inaugural Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards in 2022, said, "Never in my wildest dreams had I thought that one day I would be celebrated on a global platform like the Aster Guardians Global Nursing Awards. It is my honor to be able to share my path with the world, and I sincerely wish to motivate more individuals to become nurses and give back to their communities. The award of USD 250,000 will empower the winner to turn their dreams into reality. I hope every nurse in the United Kingdom registers for the upcoming Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award 2023, for which the deadline has been extended until January 10, 2023."

Aster has appointed Ernst & Young LLP (EY) as 'Process Advisors' who would ensure due-diligence of applications based on the defined eligibility criteria, evaluation of the entries by an independent panel of experts, and present a list of shortlisted candidates to the Grand Jury. The Grand Jury, consisting of an independent panel of renowned experts will review the shortlisted applications to select the final top 10 nurses. These finalists will then undergo a public voting process and panel discussion with the Grand Jury for the final winner to be determined. The final Aster Guardians Global Nursing Award winner will be announced on 12th May 2023, on occasion of International Nurses Day, at a grand ceremony in London.

About Aster DM Healthcare

Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in GCC and in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary, and quaternary healthcare through our 30 hospitals, 121 clinics, 459* pharmacies, 19 labs and 140 patient experience centers in seven countries, including India.

* Including 214 Pharmacies in India operated by Alfaone Retail Pharmacies Private Limited under brand license from Aster.

For more information about us, please contact:

Lavanya Mandal

Head of PR and Internal Communications

Aster DM Healthcare

Tel: +971 528126577

Email: lavanya.mandal@asterdmhealthcare.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972752/Anna_Qabale_Winner.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uk-nurses-can-now-apply-for-usd--250-000-award-till-10th-january-2023--301708018.html